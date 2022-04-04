Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.14.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of PK stock opened at $19.52 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -2.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.