Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Lowered to $350.00 at Barclays

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $376.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.44.

Shares of PH opened at $282.20 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $268.51 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,941,000 after purchasing an additional 49,665 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 25.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 6.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

