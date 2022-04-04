Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Party City Holdco from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.42.

NYSE:PRTY traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $3.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,698. Party City Holdco has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69.

Party City Holdco ( NYSE:PRTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 85.76% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 227,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,470,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTY. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Party City Holdco by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Party City Holdco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

