Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PYCR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycor HCM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $30.20 on Thursday. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.95.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.58 million. Equities research analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 18.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

