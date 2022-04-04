Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PCTY. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Paylocity from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paylocity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $259.25.
NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $209.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.80 and a beta of 1.30. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $154.26 and a 1-year high of $314.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.30.
In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,053,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $957,322,000 after acquiring an additional 139,502 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,885,000 after purchasing an additional 98,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,145,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,460,000 after purchasing an additional 97,679 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,167,000 after purchasing an additional 558,180 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Paylocity (Get Rating)
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paylocity (PCTY)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.