Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PCTY. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Paylocity from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paylocity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $259.25.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $209.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.80 and a beta of 1.30. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $154.26 and a 1-year high of $314.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.30.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,053,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $957,322,000 after acquiring an additional 139,502 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,885,000 after purchasing an additional 98,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,145,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,460,000 after purchasing an additional 97,679 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,167,000 after purchasing an additional 558,180 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

