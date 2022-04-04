Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SP Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 101.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 50.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYO traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. 2,973,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $139.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.29 million. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.