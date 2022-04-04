PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.23.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $116.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.97.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

