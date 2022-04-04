PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.23.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $5.19 on Monday, hitting $121.86. 15,081,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,152,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.97. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $141.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

