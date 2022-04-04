PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
CNXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
NASDAQ CNXN opened at $54.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.64. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $54.79.
In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $264,965.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,603 shares of company stock worth $1,389,432. 58.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in PC Connection by 6.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PC Connection by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PC Connection by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
