PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CNXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ CNXN opened at $54.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.64. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $54.79.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $800.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.41 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PC Connection will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $264,965.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,603 shares of company stock worth $1,389,432. 58.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in PC Connection by 6.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PC Connection by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PC Connection by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

