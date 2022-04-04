PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PDSB opened at $6.22 on Thursday. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $7,128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 78,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 450.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 380,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 311,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $4,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

