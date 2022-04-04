PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
PDSB opened at $6.22 on Thursday. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97.
PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
PDS Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)
PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.
