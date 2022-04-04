Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,843,000 after buying an additional 78,951 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGC opened at $34.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $634.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.15. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

