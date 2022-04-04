Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Insider Sally Johnson Sells 3,810 Shares

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) insider Sally Johnson sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.86), for a total transaction of £28,689.30 ($37,580.95).
PSON stock traded up GBX 6.10 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 747.10 ($9.79). The company had a trading volume of 1,774,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,252. The firm has a market cap of £5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 679.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 652.55. Pearson plc has a 12 month low of GBX 571 ($7.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 883.60 ($11.57).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.95%.
Pearson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
