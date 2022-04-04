Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Insider Sally Johnson Sells 3,810 Shares

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) insider Sally Johnson sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.86), for a total transaction of £28,689.30 ($37,580.95).

PSON stock traded up GBX 6.10 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 747.10 ($9.79). The company had a trading volume of 1,774,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,252. The firm has a market cap of £5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 679.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 652.55. Pearson plc has a 12 month low of GBX 571 ($7.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 883.60 ($11.57).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.95%.

PSON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 725 ($9.50) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.79) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.19) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 765 ($10.02).

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

