Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.03). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

PEB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE:PEB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,474. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 96,690 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 186,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 366,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,176 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

