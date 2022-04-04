Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PBA has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Pembina Pipeline from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of PBA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.18. The stock had a trading volume of 26,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,795. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,039,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 577,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after buying an additional 48,674 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

