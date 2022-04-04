Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

Shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.47.

Get Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31,160 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,939 shares in the last quarter. 10.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, redevelopment, and disposition of shopping malls. The firm focuses on shopping malls located in the eastern half of the U.S. primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region. Its property portfolio includes Cherry Hill Mall, Plymouth Meeting Mall, Mall at Prince Georges, and Springfield Town Center.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.