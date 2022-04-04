PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PMT. B. Riley dropped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.09.

NYSE:PMT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,513. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 723.10%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 15,650 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

