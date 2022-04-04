Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PEBO. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $31.66 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.21. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

