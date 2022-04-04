PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.37.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.57. 925,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.42. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.47%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 61.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 21.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth $639,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

