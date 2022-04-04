Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,802.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSMMY shares. Barclays downgraded Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.75) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Persimmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 3,268 ($42.81) to GBX 2,897 ($37.95) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($46.90) to GBX 2,830 ($37.07) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($42.57) to GBX 2,900 ($37.99) in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Persimmon stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.78. 19,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,332. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $95.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $3.2842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

