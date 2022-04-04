PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTR. Citigroup cut shares of PetroChina from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetroChina from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.78.
PTR traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.07. 2,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,729. The stock has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.64. PetroChina has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90.
About PetroChina (Get Rating)
PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.
