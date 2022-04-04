PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTR. Citigroup cut shares of PetroChina from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetroChina from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.78.

PTR traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.07. 2,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,729. The stock has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.64. PetroChina has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PetroChina by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 33,251 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PetroChina by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PetroChina by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 23.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 20,052 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina during the second quarter valued at approximately $701,000.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

