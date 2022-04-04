PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of PFSweb from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:PFSW opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $251.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.72. PFSweb has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $14.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29.

PFSweb ( NASDAQ:PFSW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.34 million during the quarter. PFSweb had a net margin of 47.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PFSweb by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of PFSweb by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in PFSweb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PFSweb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PFSweb (Get Rating)

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience, including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

