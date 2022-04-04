PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PCG. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.92.

Get PG&E alerts:

Shares of PG&E stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 338,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,679,857. PG&E has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of -132.65, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2,386.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PG&E by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Company Profile (Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.