Phoenix Group’s (PHNX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNXGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 770 ($10.09) target price on the stock.

PHNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 804 ($10.53) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.41) to GBX 750 ($9.82) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phoenix Group to an overweight rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.48) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 787.80 ($10.32).

PHNX stock opened at GBX 619.80 ($8.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 640.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 648.65. The company has a market cap of £6.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 559.20 ($7.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 764.37 ($10.01).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.32) per share. This represents a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.55%.

In other news, insider Kory Sorenson acquired 140 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.78) per share, for a total transaction of £938 ($1,228.71). Also, insider Andrew Briggs sold 47,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.45), for a total value of £304,614.15 ($399,022.99). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,874 shares of company stock worth $3,234,284.

Phoenix Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.