Phoenix Group’s (PHNX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 770 ($10.09) target price on the stock.

PHNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 804 ($10.53) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.41) to GBX 750 ($9.82) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phoenix Group to an overweight rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.48) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 787.80 ($10.32).

PHNX stock opened at GBX 619.80 ($8.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 640.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 648.65. The company has a market cap of £6.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 559.20 ($7.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 764.37 ($10.01).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.32) per share. This represents a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.55%.

In other news, insider Kory Sorenson acquired 140 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.78) per share, for a total transaction of £938 ($1,228.71). Also, insider Andrew Briggs sold 47,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.45), for a total value of £304,614.15 ($399,022.99). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,874 shares of company stock worth $3,234,284.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

