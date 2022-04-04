Phore (PHR) Price Reaches $0.0089

Phore (PHR) traded down 57% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Phore has a total market cap of $235,388.54 and $1,664.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phore has traded down 54.7% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00009537 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007853 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002392 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009885 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,526,086 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

