Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Lowered to $50.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered Phreesia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.44.

NYSE:PHR opened at $30.02 on Thursday. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $76.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 24.49% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,504,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

