Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Lowered to $50.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered Phreesia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.44.
NYSE:PHR opened at $30.02 on Thursday. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $76.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15.
In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,504,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
