Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Receives $32.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.55.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PING. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 80,904 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PING traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.65. 4,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,576. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping Identity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.