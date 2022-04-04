Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PME traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.67. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

