Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives $43.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.54.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $584,714.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $1,398,031.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 439,985 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,557. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 108.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 24.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 104.9% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Pinterest by 42.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $5,829,000.

Pinterest stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.00. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $88.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

