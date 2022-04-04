Piper Sandler Trims Post (NYSE:POST) Target Price to $75.00

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $129.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on POST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Post from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.57.

POST stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.69 and a beta of 0.78. Post has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.90.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Post will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Post by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

