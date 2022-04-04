PIXEL One Day Volume Tops $783.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $783.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,471.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $372.22 or 0.00800956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.40 or 0.00209579 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00022996 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

