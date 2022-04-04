PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Price Up 9.1%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) shares rose 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.04 and last traded at $14.04. Approximately 21,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,378,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLBY shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLBY Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $598.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.77.
In other news, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $343,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracey E. Edmonds sold 14,993 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $217,098.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $833,171 and have sold 321,059 shares valued at $4,885,721.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PLBY Group by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PLBY Group by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 635.4% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period.
PLBY Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBY)
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
