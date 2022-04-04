PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Price Up 9.1%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) shares rose 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.04 and last traded at $14.04. Approximately 21,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,378,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLBY shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLBY Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $598.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.77.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.55). PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. PLBY Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $343,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracey E. Edmonds sold 14,993 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $217,098.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $833,171 and have sold 321,059 shares valued at $4,885,721.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PLBY Group by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PLBY Group by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 635.4% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

