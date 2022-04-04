Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Plexus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.12.

PLXS stock opened at $82.70 on Thursday. Plexus has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $101.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $817.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $140,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Plexus by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 51,646 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 10.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 47,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 10.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 52.1% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.0% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 59,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

