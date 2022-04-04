Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ PSTI opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

Pluristem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Zami Aberman acquired 80,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $145,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 42,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,071,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 146,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 90.3% in the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 732,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 347,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

