Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

PLYM has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The company has a market cap of $992.14 million, a P/E ratio of -28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 96.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 917,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 449,376 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter worth $8,529,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,016,000 after purchasing an additional 208,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 112.1% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 379,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 200,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

