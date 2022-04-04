Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.01). Points International posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

PCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Points International in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Points International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

PCOM stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90. Points International has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

