PolkaCover Market Capitalization Hits $7.44 Million (CVR)

PolkaCover (CVR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. PolkaCover has a total market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaCover coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00048960 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.53 or 0.07502147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00048710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,017.88 or 0.99705516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About PolkaCover

PolkaCover’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaCover should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaCover using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

