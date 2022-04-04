Polkalokr 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $728,455.00 (LKR)

Polkalokr (LKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Polkalokr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkalokr has a market cap of $1.41 million and $728,455.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polkalokr has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polkalokr Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Polkalokr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkalokr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkalokr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkalokr using one of the exchanges listed above.

