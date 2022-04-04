Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PBPB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Potbelly from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Potbelly in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potbelly from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

PBPB stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. 299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,817. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.46. Potbelly has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $9.07.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 938.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Potbelly will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $71,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Potbelly by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,541,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 97,941 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Potbelly by 316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Potbelly by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. 51.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

