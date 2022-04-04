Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 50,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,791,944 shares.The stock last traded at $2.46 and had previously closed at $2.27.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Precigen alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $34,959.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 10,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $37,178.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,054 shares of company stock worth $97,124 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.