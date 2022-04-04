Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.75.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

PRIM opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.22%.

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Primoris Services by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,488,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,045 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at $21,416,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Primoris Services by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after purchasing an additional 344,092 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,151,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,624,000 after purchasing an additional 328,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at $5,176,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services (Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.