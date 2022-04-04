Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.75.
PRIM opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.12.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.22%.
In other news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Primoris Services by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,488,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,045 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at $21,416,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Primoris Services by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after purchasing an additional 344,092 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,151,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,624,000 after purchasing an additional 328,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at $5,176,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.
About Primoris Services (Get Rating)
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primoris Services (PRIM)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.