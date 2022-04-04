ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $156.50

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $156.50, but opened at $165.00. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $164.43, with a volume of 21 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

