Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Shares of PFS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,241. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.16 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth $230,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.