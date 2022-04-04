Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmatrix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.96.

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.83). Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 32.97% and a negative net margin of 390.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. 20.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

