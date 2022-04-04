Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on PLSE. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulse Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Pulse Biosciences from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.13.
Shares of PLSE stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $29.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 477.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 102,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.
About Pulse Biosciences (Get Rating)
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.
