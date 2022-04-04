Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PLSE. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulse Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Pulse Biosciences from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.13.

Shares of PLSE stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $29.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54.

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 477.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 102,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

