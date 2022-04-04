PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on PZ Cussons from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 237 ($3.10) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of PZC opened at GBX 201 ($2.63) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12. PZ Cussons has a 12-month low of GBX 177.80 ($2.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 279.50 ($3.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £861.74 million and a PE ratio of -167.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 195.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 205.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 2.67 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. PZ Cussons’s payout ratio is -5.08%.

In other PZ Cussons news, insider Jeremy Townsend purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £20,100 ($26,329.58). Also, insider Kirsty Bashforth purchased 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of £10,003.20 ($13,103.48). Insiders acquired 22,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,969 over the last 90 days.

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

