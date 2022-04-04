Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PZN opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. Pzena Investment Management has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.00%.

In other Pzena Investment Management news, EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 5,715 shares of Pzena Investment Management stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $56,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Stanton Pzena purchased 779,586 shares of Pzena Investment Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $4,248,743.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 506.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Pzena Investment Management by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 209.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

