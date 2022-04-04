Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Raised by Analyst

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LULU. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.28.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $367.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $278.00 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

