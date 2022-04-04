Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.58.

WBA stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.59. 113,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,019,152. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

