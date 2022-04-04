Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $455,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $7,097,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 476,446 shares of company stock worth $29,168,888. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.87. 12,644,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,737,910. The company has a market cap of $272.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

