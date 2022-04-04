Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $386,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,777,000 after buying an additional 2,802,533 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 138.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,246,000 after buying an additional 2,064,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,196,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,105,000 after buying an additional 761,166 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,475,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,982,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,550,000 after acquiring an additional 272,661 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.91. 779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,841. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

